According to Robert Bissett, Counselor for Political, Cultural and Information Affairs at the embassy, the flood-proof road is 45m long and 3.5m wide. – The Canadian Embassy in Vietnam on March 30 inaugurated a Canadian-funded road leading to a charitable house in Cam Phuoc Dong commune in the central province of Khanh Hoa ’s Cam Ranh city.According to Robert Bissett, Counselor for Political, Cultural and Information Affairs at the embassy, the flood-proof road is 45m long and 3.5m wide.

It was upgraded with a sum of 10,000 CAD granted by the Royal Canadian Navy’s multi-role patrol frigate HMCS Regina. The financial assistance was presented when the vessel visited the province in 2019.



Canadian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Lieutenant-Colonel Loic Roy said charitable activities like the one by HMCS Regina have demonstrated the solidarity and friendship between Canada and Vietnam.



The two nations have been cooperating fruitfully in the field of national defence, he added.



At the inauguration ceremony, the Australia Embassy also handed over 5,000 CAD to another charitable house in Cam Lam district's Cam Duc town to help disadvantaged people living there./.

