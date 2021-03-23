Society New General Director for Vietnam Television Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 handed over a decision to appoint Le Ngoc Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television (VTV), as General Director of the national television station.

Society Vice President presents gifts to poor students in Bac Giang province Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC), on March 23 visited and presented 100 bicycles to impoverished students in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Society Vietnam Airlines to pioneer digital health passport project National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will work with domestic and foreign agencies in building and applying a “COVID-19 vaccine passport” project, Dang Anh Tuan, head of the airline’s Communications and Branding Department, has said.

Society Top leader emphasises youth’s role in national development Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed the important role of young people to advance the nation forwards.