Canadian friends admire Vietnam for development achievements
During the 12th tenure, Vietnam has signed five free trade agreements (FTA) and implemented four other trade deals. (Photo: VNA)Ottawa (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is an “architect” of great achievements in economic development, building democracy and enhancing the country’s position on the international arena, Steve Rutchinski of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporter in Ottawa, Rutchinksi said the result in the fight against COVID-19 in 2020 is only one of many examples demonstrating the sound leadership and the mettle of the CPV.
He recalled an online meeting held by the CVFS last year, when Vietnamese health workers and authorities shared Vietnam’s measures to protect people’s health and happiness.
Rutchinksi stressed the limitless potential for Vietnam and Canada to further enhance their friendship.
After the 13th National Congress of the CPV, the CVFS will host an online event to update Canadians about the congress’s outcomes, and their significance to Vietnam’s multifaceted development.
The event aims to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the CPV, introduce Vietnam’s reform achievements, and affirm the CPV’s indispensable role in the country’s history, he said.
Professor Nguyen Dai Trang, President of the Canada-ASEAN Initiatives at York University, said achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past five years are impressive.
During the 12th tenure, Vietnam has signed five free trade agreements (FTA) and implemented four other trade deals, she said, emphasising that despite COVID-19, the country’s GDP still reached 2.91 percent last year.
According to Trang, Vietnam’s economic bright spot has consolidated overseas Vietnamese’s trust in the CPV’s sound leadership, and raised international friends’ admiration for the country./.