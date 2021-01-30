Politics Vietnam attends APF General Assembly The Vietnamese sub-committee has urged the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) to bolster the exchange of information and experience among French-speaking countries and parliaments in addressing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Warm Tet brought to offshore platforms, islands Two delegations from the Naval Region 2 Command recently departed from Brigade 171’s port in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, to bring Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to staff members working on the offshore economic, scientific and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and agencies, organisations and military units based in Con Dao island district.

Politics Party Congress sets out strategic vision for future The 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure is taking place in Hanoi. It is a significant political event of the Party and the nation. It bears future orientation significance, thus helping boost the country’s renewal, integration and development cause comprehensively and synchronously.