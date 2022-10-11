Canadian friends laud Vietnam’s efforts in human rights protection
Members of the Canada - Vietnam Friendship Association have highly valued efforts by the Vietnamese Party and State in protecting human rights.
Members of the Canada - Vietnam Friendship Association have highly valued efforts by the Vietnamese Party and State in protecting human rights.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Philip Fernandez affirmed that under the challenge-tested leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have been enjoying equal economic, political, and social interests. In other words, they have been protected.
This can be seen in the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to eliminate poverty and protect vulnerable groups, he noted, stressing that Vietnam is one of the few countries that have made considerable strides in achieving the UN Millennium Development Goals. In particular, the household poverty rate was brought down to 2.75% of the population of nearly 100 million by the end of 2020.
Fernandez held that the Vietnamese Party and State have made unceasing efforts to protect the rights and ensure prosperity and happiness for all people while implementing drastic action plans to promote equality for vulnerable groups.
During the over two years under the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, they have strived to ensure people’s rights such as free access to health care and vaccination and also launch aid packages for enterprises and people in need, according to him.
Meanwhile, Steve Rutchinski, another member of the friendship association, said Vietnam has actively engaged in humanitarian activities as part of the UN peacekeeping missions and won recognition by the international community, helping establish itself as a respected country.
That Vietnam was elected to the UN Security Council twice demonstrates other countries’ trust in the Southeast Asian nation. It was also elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2014 - 2016 and now nominated for a seat in the council for 2023 - 2025 by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), showing its role as a force for peace and stability in the international arena as well as other countries’ respect for it, he opined.
Rutchinski said the international community needs the legitimate voice from Vietnam, adding that members of the friendship association thank the country for contributing to common peace./.