A view of the Trang An Landscape Tourist Complex (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Ninh Binh, a famous tourist destination in the north, has been named among the world's top 10 best hidden family vacation spots to visit in 2023 by Canada’s The Travel magazine.



Nestled in the northern region of Vietnam, Ninh Binh is one of the best-hidden family vacations in the world and guarantees a unique experience, according to The Travel.



It highlighted that the locality’s scenic nature is one of the most attractive things about the place. It also boasts a fascinating history and an amazing culture.



The magazine suggested a number of activities for tourists in the destination, including rowing, cycling through paddy fields, Hoa Lu ancient capital and Bai Dinh pagoda, and visiting UNESCO World Heritage Site - Trang An Landscape Tourist Complex.



Pham Duy Phong, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Tourism said that earlier this year, Ninh Binh has also been named among 23 best places to travel in the world in 2023, and 10 most welcoming destinations in the world.



The official said that so far this year, Ninh Binh has welcomed more than 4.1 million visitors, 2.8 times higher than that in the same period last year, including over 547,000 tourists staying in local accommodation, 2.4 folds higher than the number recorded during the same time in 2022.



He said that the in the time to come, Ninh Binh will continue to call for investment in developing the infrastructure system in tourism attractions, while encouraging strategic investors to build tourism complexes and large-scale tourism projects in the locality, and diversifying its tourism products to meet the demands of visitors.



Located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is known for its wondrous natural scenery, with a labyrinth of waterways, mountains, and plains as well as cross-cultural influences from the north to the south and from the mountains to the plains and coastal areas. It boasts 1,821 relic areas, including a world cultural and natural heritage site along 81 national relic ones./.

VNA