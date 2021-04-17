Business Vietnam applauds positive adjustment in US Treasury Department’s report Vietnam welcomes the US Department of the Treasury’s positive adjustment to the content related to Vietnam in the department’s latest report on the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Business Vietnam, Colombia enhance economic, trade cooperation The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela and Colombia recently held a webinar on promoting cooperation in trade, investment and tourism between Vietnam and Colombia.

Business US removes Vietnam out of list of currency manipulators The US Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of countries labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision of the administration under President Trump last December.

Business Vietnam’s biggest wind power plant operational The Trungnam Group put into operation a wind power plant in Loi Hai and Bac Phong communes, Thuan Bac district, south-central Ninh Thuan province, on April 16.