Hanoi (VNA) – The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 29 held a webinar on Vietnam’s foreign policy on the occasion of the 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).



The event attracted the participation of many Canada friends and overseas Vietnamese.



Speaking at the seminar, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong gave the attendees a comprehensive picture of Vietnam's foreign policy after 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal) and reviewed milestones of external affairs in the country's history.



The Ambassador emphasised the 13th National Party Congress's strategic orientations on foreign affairs, which include consistently implementing the foreign policy of independence and self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; guaranteeing the highest interests of the nation on the basis of fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, equality, cooperation and mutual benefit; combining the strength of the nation with the power of the age, proactive and active international integration; Vietnam is a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the National Conference on Foreign Affairs relating to the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution has attracted the interest of Canadian scholars. They were particularly impressed with Vietnam's 'bamboo diplomacy' which imbued with national identity. Inheriting the bamboo’s characteristics of being solidly rooted but having flexible branches, ‘bamboo diplomacy’ refers to foreign policies which are flexible, changeable to each situation, and creative but still fierce and resilient in the face of challenges.



According to the diplomat, Vietnam has built a network of 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, including all major countries, 17 out of 20 G-20 members, all states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The country actively signed 17 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including new-generation FTAs, namely the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Vietnam also successfully assumed the role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.



Steve Rutchinski, a representative of the CVFS, attributed these successes to the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



He said the CVFS is promoting the friendship between the people of Canada and Vietnam.



The representative also acknowledged the great achievements in Vietnam's cause of national construction and foreign policies./.