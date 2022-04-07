Politics Deputy FM listens to Vietnamese expats’ wishes in France Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu on April 5 had a working session with the Vietnamese community in France, his first meeting in the country as Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

Politics Conference highlights parliament’s role in realisation of SDGs A conference on the role of parliament in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was organised in both in-person format and via videoconference on April 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 5.

Politics President’s order on NA Standing Committee-approved ordinance announced The President’s order on the ordinance on the procedures for the People's Courts to consider and decide to send drug addicts from 12 to under 18 years old to drug detoxification establishments approved by the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in March was announced at a press conference on April 6.