Candied coconut ribbons, a Tet delicacy
Candied coconut ribbons, which are made from coconut meat, sugar, and milk, becomes a snack favoured by many Vietnamese, especially during Tet holidays.
Candied coconut ribbons are made from natural ingredients. Besides the bright white of coconut flesh, people also add natural colouring to make the candied ribbons look more eye-catching (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Candied coconut ribbons, which are made from coconut meat, sugar, and milk, becomes a snack favoured by many Vietnamese, especially during Tet holidays.
After more than four decades of operation, the Huu Nghi coconut workshop in Ben Tre province, which is dubbed as Vietnam’s coconut kingdom, has regularly produced delicious candied coconut ribbons to serve Tet holidays.
Since the old days when food and confectionaries were less abundant, and up until the present day when living conditions have been improved, the candied coconut ribbon producers have still kept onto its traditional recipe and method.
It’s not very difficult to make candied coconut ribbons as it does not require too many steps, but to produce delicious ones, all steps should be given carefully paid attention, producers shared.
To make this snack, coconut flesh is removed from the shell and sliced into thin ribbons which are then boiled and drained. Finally they are soaked and coated in sugar.
The complete process requires technique, skills, and experience to make such fine candied coconut ribbons.
Nguyen Thien Phuc, who makes candied coconut ribbons, said “We need to pay attention to the coconut and sugar recipe, it’s quite simple – and the heat, the candied coconut ribbons will only look nice if we manage the right heat.”
Candied coconut ribbons are made from natural ingredients. Besides the bright white of coconut flesh, people also add natural colouring to make the candied ribbons look more eye-catching, such as green from pineapple leaves, red from gac fruit, purple from taro, and yellow from durian, among others.
Nguyen Thien, who owns the Huu Nghi coconut workshop, said his workshop make dried candied coconut ribbons everyday as this product is loved all year round, used in many snacks such as ice-cream.
“Candied coconut ribbons are a must-have snack during Tet holiday and they’re not expensive,” Thien said.
There are plenty of delicacies, both domestic and imported, offered for Tet, but candied coconut ribbons are still much loved as they capture the taste of the southern land.
To date, Ben Tre has more than 30 coconut products which are exported to over 50 countries worldwide.
Pham Thi Han, General Director of Ben Tre’s Department of Industry and Trade, said candied coconut ribbons are mainly produced to serve Tet holidays, however foreign markets prefer dried coconut snacks all year round.
As it is easy to make candied coconut ribbons, many people can make this delicious snack at home.
During the Tet holidays, when family members and friends spend time together, the sweet and aromatic flavour of the candied coconut ribbons help them preserve the traditions of the Lunar New Year./.