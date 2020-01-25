Society Ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areas The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease as specified by Chinese authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Society Funeral held for eight Vietnamese killed in greenhouse fire in Russia A funeral service was held in Moscow, Russia, on January 23 for eight Vietnamese killed in a greenhouse fire in Nesterovo village of Moscow Oblast’s Ramensky district on January 7.

Society OVs in Russia celebrate traditional Lunar New Year The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on January 23 held a celebration of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) for its staff and overseas Vietnamese who are living, working and studying in Moscow and other Russian localities.