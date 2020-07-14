Canon Chie-Tech automation contest comes back for second year
The poster of the competition (Photo: Official Fanpage of the contest)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 2nd Canon Chie-Tech, an automation competition for technology students, was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 13.
Co-organised by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), the Vietnamese Students Development and Support Centre, and the Canon Vietnam Co. Ltd, the event aimed to improve students’ skills in automation research and development. It gives them the opportunity to learn and exchange knowledge for sharpening their skills.
This year, the test is making an automatic machine to assemble ballpoint pens. The machine will be judged based on its innovation, stability, effectiveness, convenience, size and cost.
The four-round competition will accept ideas submitted before September 15. Selected ideas will then be made completed products for assessment by the technical team of the contest, who will select which will be advanced to the final round scheduled for December. At the final round, contestants will join an exhibition and introduce their creations.
About five days before the last round, there will be an online voting for most-loved products.
The first and second prize winners will walk away with 30 million VND (1,295 USD) and 20 million VND, respectively, while the third place will pocket 10 million VND. Products with highest number of votes will receive 3 million VND each.
Contestants with good performance at the event will have a chance to make internship at Canon Vietnam.
Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy described the contest as a meaningful activity that contributes to creating a favourable environment and conditions for youths to do sci-tech research.
The organisers will spare no effort to improve its quality and draw more contestants in a bid to build a high-quality workforce for the support industry in Vietnam, he stressed./.