Cao Bang - An attractive tourist destination
Cao Bang province holds major tourism potential, with many famous sites, scenic spots, and landscapes attracting domestic and foreign tourists, such as the Pac Bo historical relic site, Ban Gioc Waterfall, Nguom Ngao Cave, Thang Hen Lake, Mat Than Mountain, Nam Tra Waterfall, and Truc Lam Pagoda.
Ban Gioc Waterfall is one of the 4 largest waterfalls in the world. It is the highest, most majestic, and most beautiful waterfall in Southeast Asia. (Photo: VNA)
Lenin stream, where President Ho Chi Minh used to fish. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of Ban Gioc Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)
Stalactites and stalagmites form magical shapes in Nguom Ngao Cave. (Photo: VNA)
Ban Gioc Waterfall consists of many cascading smaller waterfalls. (Photo: VNA)