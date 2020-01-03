Cao Bang, Binh Dinh provinces to get rice aid
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has approved the granting of rice from the national reserves to Cao Bang and Binh Dinh provinces to help needy people and those who were affected by storms and flooding.
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has approved the granting of rice from the national reserves to Cao Bang and Binh Dinh provinces to help needy people and those who were affected by storms and flooding.
Under Decision 1952/QD-TTg, 533.55 tonnes of rice will be delivered to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to distribute to needy families on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which is only a few weeks away.
Meanwhile, 1,000 tonnes of rice will be handed over to the central province of Binh Dinh under Decision 1953/QD-TTg to assist local residents who were affected by storms Matmo and Nakri as well as flooding in 2019.
The People’s Committees of the two provinces are responsible for distributing rice to the right beneficiaries./.
Under Decision 1952/QD-TTg, 533.55 tonnes of rice will be delivered to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to distribute to needy families on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which is only a few weeks away.
Meanwhile, 1,000 tonnes of rice will be handed over to the central province of Binh Dinh under Decision 1953/QD-TTg to assist local residents who were affected by storms Matmo and Nakri as well as flooding in 2019.
The People’s Committees of the two provinces are responsible for distributing rice to the right beneficiaries./.