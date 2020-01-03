Society Insurance sector to supply more online services at level four The Prime Minister has approved a project on accelerating the supply of level-four online services in the field of insurance and other public services based on data sharing between the Vietnam Social Security and related sectors.

Society Woman arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills A Vietnamese woman was arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills from Cambodia to the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on January 2, according to the Moc Bai International Border Gate’s Border Guards.

Society Reburial service held for soldier remains repatriated from Laos Authorities of the northern province of Dien Bien on January 3 held a memorial service and re-buried 15 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.