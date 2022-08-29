Border guards of Ngoc Chung Border Gate Station detects 14 Vietnamese citizens trying to illegally enter Vietnam from China. (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – Border guards in the northern province of Cao Bang on August 28 detected and prevented 38 Vietnamese citizens from illegally entering Vietnam from China.

The same day, authorities of Tra Linh and Soc Giang border gates carried out procedures to receive 68 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Chinese border guard agencies.



These people left the country illegally during the 2019-2020 period. Some were arrested in raids conducted by Chinese relevant forces while the others tried to enter Vietnam illegally./.