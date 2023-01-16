Cao Bang focuses on economic development at border areas
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 had a working session with leaders of Cao Bang, reviewing the northern border province’s socio-economic development outcomes in 2022 and tasks for the new year.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Cao Bang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 had a working session with leaders of Cao Bang, reviewing the northern border province’s socio-economic development outcomes in 2022 and tasks for the new year.
As heard at the event, Cao Bang grew 5.04% last year, with import-export revenue nearing 885 million USD, up 11% year-on-year. The province, which houses 27 ethnic minority groups, also served 1.1 million tourists, an annual growth of 165%, hence a 762% increase in tourism revenue.
Local authorities proposed the Government allocate funding for the eradication of makeshift houses as well as an upgrade of the border gates and roads linking to the Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway.
Addressing the function, Chinh suggested the province take effective action, especially in investment and development of strategic infrastructure to achieve the highest results this year.
The PM said it is necessary to promote trade and service development with China, and build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development and a solid defence area.
The PM requested the province implement measures to prevent and control COVID-19 and other diseases, promote agricultural production, the mineral processing industry, and invest in tourism development.
Cao Bang should promote trade-service development, focus on digital transformation, develop e-commerce, launch administrative reform, and work on education and training to improve the quality of its human resources.
Participating leaders of ministries and sectors said that the most important point for Cao Bang is to develop infrastructure, especially transport for improved connections and open up new development spaces, especially concerning its border economy./.