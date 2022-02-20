Cao Bang: Frost covers top of Mount Phja Oac
Thick ice and frost have appeared on the peak of Mount Phja Oac in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang since early February 20, as temperatures dropped to below zero degree Celsius.
A close look at frost on the top of Mount Phja Oac (Photo: VNA)
At a height of 1,930m above sea level, Phja Oac is the roof of Cao Bang. Frost and ice are normal phenomena here in winter.
Also on February 20, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted the cold air will continue to affect other parts of the central and south central regions.
From February 20 to February 21, the areas from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue will see rain, showers and thunderstorms, with possible whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong winds.
From February 20 to 22, in the North and the north central province of Thanh Hoa, the lowest temperatures are forecast at 8-11 degrees Celsius, even zero degree Celsius in the high mountains with a high possibility of frost and snowfall. Meanwhile, the temperatures of areas from Nghe An province to Thua Thien-Hue province in the central region will be 13-16 degrees Celsius at the lowest./.
