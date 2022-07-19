Business Can Tho cooperates with RoK group in renewable energy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Tran Viet Truong had a working session with visiting chief of the office of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s SK Group Wang Min-lyu on July 18.

Business Banks upbeat about Q3 2022 business results A majority of credit institutions (CIs) are optimistic about their business performance in Q3 2022, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s latest survey on business trends of credit institutions showed.

Business Reference exchange rate down 21 VND on July 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,221 VND/USD on July 19, down 21 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.