Cao Bang looks to boost cooperation with RoK partners
Secretary of the Cao Bang provincial Party Committee Tran Hong Minh on July 18 hosted a reception for Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan, who is on a working visit to the Vietnamese northern mountainous locality.
During the meeting, the RoK diplomat spotlighted the potential and strengths of Cao Bang for agriculture and tourism development, hoping that the Vietnamese locality will create favourable condition for Korean firms to seek investment cooperation opportunities in the province.
He also introduced a number of the RoK's projects and programmes being implemented in Vietnam, and those to be invested in Cao Bang province in the coming time.
For his part, Minh said the locality is seeking to strengthen cooperation with RoK partners and promote investment cooperation in priority fields such as smart agriculture, tourism, services, and infrastructure development.
The official mentioned several projects underway in the province, especially the Dong Dang Expressway project connecting Lang Son province and Tra Linh (Cao Bang), which is expected to help lure more investments into the locality.
He showed his hope that the diplomat will continue to pay attention to promoting the RoK's relations with Vietnam as well as its cooperation with Cao Bang in particular./.