Culture - Sports Vietnamese men expected to move up two places in FIFA ranking after drawing Japan The national men’s football team of Vietnam is expected to move up two spots in the FIFA rankings after the 1-1 draw match with Japan as part of the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers on March 29.

Culture - Sports Sa Pa to hold street carnival from April 1 A street carnival will be held in Sa Pa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from April 1-3, as part of the week-long Mau Thuong Temple Festival 2022.