Cao Bang province has two new national relic sites
The former base of Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) at Nguom Chieng Cave and the scenic landscape of “Mat than nui” (Mountain God’s Eye) in Trung Khanh district, the northern province of Cao Bang, have been listed as national relic sites.
The Trung Khanh district People’s Committee held a ceremony to receive the national status certificates on March 30.
Nguom Chieng Cave was one of many locations nationwide that served as transmission backups for the VOV’s radio broadcasting from 1966 to 1978. It was also a workplace of the VOV staff during the resistance war against the US.
The ceremony to receive the national relic site certificates on March 30. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the scenic landscape of “Mat than nui” is part of the UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark. It is linked with a system of 36 inter-connected lakes, along with surface and underground flows.
Legend has it that a young Tay ethnic man named Sung left 36 footsteps on his way to the capital, and those footsteps later become 36 lakes of various sizes. The “Mat than nui” (Mountain God’s Eye) was the hole on the mountain slope when he stumbled and fell. The breathtaking and unique landscape of this place has attracted visitors from far and wide.
The outstanding historical, cultural, and natural values of these two sites have earned them the national status recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.