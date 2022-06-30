Cao Bang: Stunning beauty of under-the-radar tourist sites
Along with Ban Gioc Waterfall, Nguom Ngao Cave, and Pac Bo Cave, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang boasts a kaleidoscope of untouched destinations that are certain to touch visitors’ hearts due to their jaw-dropping landscapes.
Picturesque landscape in Chi Vien commune, Trung Khanh district. (Photo: VNA)
Thoong Cot Waterfall in Chi Vien commune, Trung Khanh district. (Photo: VNA)
Charming terraced rice fields in Hung Dao commune, Bao Lac district. (Photo: VNA)
The scary 15-storey-high Khau Coc Cha Pass in Xuan Truong commune, Bao Lac district. (Photo: VNA)
Quay Son River in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district. (Photo: VNA)
A beautiful tea plantation in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district. (Photo: VNA)