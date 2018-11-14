Major General Nguyen Van Duc speaks at the press conference (Source: https://tuoitre.vn)

– The Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange will take place in Cao Bang city’s Phuc Hoa district, in the northeast province of Cao Bang, and the Longzhou district in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China from November 19-21.The information was announced at a press conference held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on November 14.Accordingly, Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the event, while the Chinese delegation will be led by his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.Major General Nguyen Van Duc, Director General of the Department of Information and Training under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), said that the exchange aims to build friendship and solidarity among the local authorities, people, and border protection forces of the two countries, thus promoting political trust, bilateral relations, and ties between the two armies.It will contribute to building a shared border of peace, friendship, stability, and long-term development between the two nations, and counteract allegations that distort the Vietnam-China relationship, he added.The exchange will be comprised of numerous activities, including a welcome ceremony for the two countries’ defence delegates, a ceremony to salute demarcation markers, a joint patrol on the border river, as well as a general talk and meeting to review the event’s organisation over the last five years.Seminars, cultural and sporting exchanges, a ceremony to launch a centre for cultural exchange and tourism promotion at the Ta Lung international border gate, and a joint drill on disaster and disease relief, will also be included in the event.The first Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange programme was held in 2014 in Mong Cai and China’s Dong Xing, the second took place in Lao Cai in 2015, the third in Lang Son in 2016, and the fourth in Lai Chau last year.-VNA