Society PM demands stronger actions to perform fire safety, rescue tasks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 12 demanded stronger actions in fire prevention and control be taken while people be put at the centre of the work.

Society National teleconference talks fire prevention, control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference on September 12 to look into fire prevention and control and the five-year implementation of a Government decree on rescue and the firefighting force.

Society Ambassador pays tribute to Russian expert in Vietnamese studies Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi led a delegation from the embassy and the Vietnamese community in the country to pay tribute to Grigory Mikhailovich Lokshin, a well-known Russian expert in Vietnamese studies, at a memorial service for the deceased in Moscow on September 11.

Society Overseas Vietnamese children celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival Overseas Vietnamese children in different countries have enjoyed a merry Mid-Autumn Festival with celebrations held in various forms.