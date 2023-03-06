The nearly 7 tonnes of Cao Phong orange, exported via the official channel by the Hoa Binh-based RYB Joint Stock Company, met strict quality, food safety, and origin standards, including passing the testing for nearly 900 chemical elements in plant protection products.

The fruit is sold at the Longdan supermarket chain in London and some other cities in the UK. It is also distributed to other local wholesalers and retailers of Asian products.

In February, Longdan, the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods in the UK, also purchased over 5 tonnes of the red-flesh pomelo farmed in Tan Lac district and 11 tonnes of the Dien pomelo farmed in Yen Thuy district of Hoa Binh province. This was also the first time the citrus of the two varieties cultivated in Hoa Binh had been officially exported to the UK.

According to Nguyen Canh Cuong, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam’s Trade Office in the UK, while most of fresh fruits from Vietnam such as lychee, mango, and dragon fruit face certain preservation difficulties, orange and pomelo can be kept for a longer time thanks to their characteristics, especially pomelo.

However, businesses should pay attention to prices to stay competitive and expand their market share in the UK, he said. Besides, as the Vietnamese orange and pomelo are new products here, the firms also need to have appropriate marketing strategies, especially digital marketing, to introduce them to local consumers./.

VNA