Capable, prestigious, promising candidates chosen for 13th tenure: VFF official
The 12th Party Central Committee had chosen capable, prestigious and promising candidates for the 13th tenure, according to member of the 12th Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hau A Lenh.
Talking to the press on the sidelines of the on-going 13th National Party Congress, Lenh, who is also Vice President and Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee, emphasised that the 12th Party Central Committee had been very serious in conducting personnel preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.
He recalled that at its eighth plenum in October 2018, the 12th Party Central Committee set up sub-committees were set up to conduct preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, including a sub-committee for personnel work.
The ninth plenum in December 2018 carried out personnel planning for the 13th Party Central Committee.
At the 12th plenum, the Party Central Committee discussed and issued orientations for personnel work in preparation for the 13th Congress.
Lenh noted that after the orientations were issued, the Party Central Committee held many discussions and conducted personnel work in steps in accordance with regulations at the 13th, 14th and 15th plenums.
He assessed that Party Central Committee members nominated to the 13th tenure basically met set criteria and requirements, have capability and prestige as well as bright prospect for further development.
Special cases have been thoroughly considered, particularly their ages, otherwise all of them have good health, professional capacity and prestige, Lenh added.
He said the Congress will begin discussing personnel work in the afternoon of January 28, adding that three days will be spent on the work, ensuring that delegates have sufficient time to make thorough considerations so as to make the right choice. The election of a new Party Central Committee will be carried out on January 31 and results will be announced later the same day.
The 13th Party Central Committee will hold the first session on February 1 to elect members of the Politburo, the Secretariat and Party leaders./.