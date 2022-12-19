VKU Rector Huynh Cong Phap speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A project on improving the capacity of education-training, governance and research for the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) for the 2022-2027 period kick-started in the central city of Da Nang on December 19.



The project costs nearly 8.5 million USD, including 7.7 million USD in non-refundable aid provided by the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) via the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).



It aims to develop VKU into the first digital university in the central region with breakthrough curricula and a contingent of qualified lecturers. It is expected to become a hub for start-ups and innovation as well as cultural and academic exchange with the RoK and the world.



Speaking at the event, VKU Rector Huynh Cong Phap expressed a wish to build VKU into a model of success and a cultural exchange hub between Vietnam and the RoK in the central and Central Highland regions.



In the afternoon the same day, the VKU inaugurated a research and innovation space under the Digital Science and Technology Institute (eSTI)./.