Capital city attracts 24 million tourists in 2023
The capital of Hanoi enjoyed an incredible surge in the number of tourists in 2023, with 24 million visitors coming to the city.
Visitors to the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023 in early November. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The capital of Hanoi enjoyed an incredible surge in the number of tourists in 2023, with 24 million visitors coming to the city.
This figure represents a remarkable 27% increase compared to the previous year and a heartening 83% of the pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019. This boosts not only breathed new life into the local economy but also showcases Hanoi's enduring charm as a travel destination.
One of the standout achievements of Hanoi’s tourism in 2023 is the surge in international visitors, totalling 4 million. This marks an impressive 138.1% increase compared to the prior year and a significant rebound, reaching 57% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The influx of international tourists reflects Hanoi's resilience and its capacity to draw global travellers, even amid global uncertainties.
The city welcomed 20 million domestic visitors in 2023, reflecting a 16% increase from the previous year and an impressive 91% recovery compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. This surge in domestic tourism highlights the growing interest of locals in exploring the cultural and historical treasures within their own country.
The surge in tourist numbers brought with it a significant economic boost for Hanoi. Total revenue from tourists in 2023 is estimated at nearly 87.7 trillion VND (3.65 billion USD), marking a substantial 45.5% increase compared to 2022. This remarkable economic recovery also translates to 84.4% of the tourism revenue recorded in 2019, emphasising the resilience and adaptability of Hanoi's tourism sector in the face of adversity.
The impressive growth in both international and domestic tourism, coupled with the significant economic impact, underscores Hanoi's position as a thriving cultural and economic hub./.