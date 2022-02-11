Business India lifts anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from Vietnam India has decided to rescind the anti-dumping duty on flat rolled products of steel plated or coated with alloy of aluminum or zinc originating in or exported from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Travel Hanoi tourism sees good recovery signs The high number of tourists flocking to Hanoi in the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays brought high hope for the capital city’s tourism sector in 2022.

Business Hanoi releases tourism recovery roadmap for 2022 – 2023 Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Over 463,000 users of Mobile Money service reported nationwide More than 463,000 people have used Mobile Money as of February 11, over one month after the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) launched the cashless payment service, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.