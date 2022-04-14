Business Infographic (interactive) Seafood export enjoys strong surge in Q1 Vietnam shipped more than 2.4 million USD worth of seafood products abroad in the first three months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 38.7%.

Business PM affirms Vietnam’s wish for stronger ties with WEF Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on April 13.

Business Can Tho, Japan discuss economic cooperation Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho met with a visiting delegation from the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 13 to discuss a range of potential cooperation, particularly in economic development.

Business Commercial banks tighten real estate lending Some banks have temporarily stopped providing loans to the real estate sector in the short term in the wake of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s policy on controlling credit growth in risky areas.