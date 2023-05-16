Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists manufacture intelligent humanoid robot Dr. Ngo Manh Tien and his colleagues at the Institute of Physics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have successfully manufactured an intelligent humanoid robot IVASTBot, opening up research and robot application in communication.

Sci-Tech Investment sought for AI development in Vietnam To benefit from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vietnam needs to invest in the AI ecosystem in different factors and fields, including computer hardware and software, cloud computing, data, machine learning algorithms, AI applications, user markets, and regulatory systems, said Torus.AI (Torus Actions) Company's Director - Distinguished Professor of Mathematics, University of Toulouse Nguyen Tien Dung.

Sci-Tech Penumbral lunar eclipse visible in Vietnam on May 5 People in Vietnam can observe a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5, according to President of the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association (VACA) Dang Vu Tuan Son.