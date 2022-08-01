Capital ramps up activities to lure more foreign tourists
The Hanoi Tourism Department is stepping up activities for the capital city to welcome more foreign visitors, whose number remained modest so far this year.
Royal dance performance serving visitors, who choose to explore the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi at night. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Tourism Department is stepping up activities for the capital city to welcome more foreign visitors, whose number remained modest so far this year.
As of the end of July, the volume of domestic arrivals in Hanoi fulfilled the target set for 2022, whereas a marginal number of foreign ones was recorded.
In response, a strong wave of communications works will be launched on tourism images, destinations, and new products aired on domestic TV and radio channels, websites, social network platforms and the US-based news channel CNN International, whose past cooperation with the city was considered a breakthrough.
Films, video clips, and postcards on a safe and enticing Hanoi will also be published for distribution at the local Noi Bai airport, hotels and travel agencies.
Hanoi has welcomed an estimated 10.62 million visitors in the first seven months, an annual increase of 3.6 times, according to the department. As a result, associated tourism activities in the period generated some 31.9 trillion VND (1.36 billion USD), up 3.9 times year-on-year.
The capital is set to welcome 9-10 million visitors in 2022, including 1.2-2 million foreigners. Its total tourism revenue is expected to reach 27.84 to 35.84 trillion VND./.