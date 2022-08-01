Travel Paddy fields cast golden glow over Bac Son Valley Rice fields in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province, 160 km north of Hanoi, became a golden tapestry in July.

Travel Ly Son Island looks to economic development through tourism Ly Son island district, 30km off the coast of central Quang Ngai province, will give prioirity to tourism when allocating resources for socio-economic development, said Dang Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ly Son People’s Committee in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Destinations Long Coc tea hills turn misty as season changes In late autumn and early winter, the Long Coc tea hills in northern Vietnam are blanketed by fog and turn into a photographers’ delight.