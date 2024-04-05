Business Vietjet to opens direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an After two routes to Shanghai and Chengdu, Vietjet will open a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an (China) from April 29, becoming the airline flying directly from Vietnam to the ancient capital of Xi'an.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN’s policy dialogue on finance, banking A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Quang Dung attended a policy dialogue between central bank governors of ASEAN countries and financial institutions' Chief Executive Officers on April 4 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

Business Vietnamese durian accounts for nearly 32% of China’s imports Vietnam’s durian exports accounted for 31.8% of China’s total import turnover of this item, according to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of E5 RON 92 bio-petrol and all oil products increased from 3pm on April 4 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.