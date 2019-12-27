Car maker Thaco to ship over 1,000 cars to Thailand, Myanmar
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) has said it will to export 1,026 cars to Thailand and Myanmar in 2020, the car maker has said.
Vehicles assembled at a Thaco factory in Chu Lai Industrial Zone in Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)
Thaco hopes to earn 21 million USD from exports of components and spare parts, an increase of 6.7 million USD from 2019.
This year, Thaco shipped 120 passenger cars to Myanmar.
Under a strategic cooperation agreement between Thaco and Kia Motors Corporation of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Thaco has become a manufacturing and assembly centre of the Korean corporation in Southeast Asia to export vehicles and components to countries in the region.
In September, Thaco inaugurated its upgraded and expanded Thaco Kia factory at the Tam Hiep Industrial Zone in the central province of Quang Nam./.
