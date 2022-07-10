Car mosaic in Hai Phong breaks world record
About 1,850 cars formed a map of Vietnam in northern Hai Phong city on July 9, breaking the current world record of 750 cars.
A map of Vietnam takes shape from about 1,850 cars in Hai Phong city on July 9. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) –
The event was organised at the Doi Rong international tourism site in Do Son district by Vinfast and OTV Media after two years of preparation.
It began on July 8 and completed on July 9 afternoon, forming a map of Vietnam with about 1,850 cars. Meanwhile, the current Guinness world record of 750 cars was set in China, and it took five days to form that mosaic.
At the end of the event, drivers and thousands of spectators held a flag salute ceremony.
Many other activities also took place besides this programme such as drifting by professional drivers, 3D lighting performances at sea, test driving e-vehicles of VinFast, a car race, and a gala dinner.
With more than 3,000 participants, the car mosaic forming programme was believed to have greatly helped popularise Do Son and Vietnam at large as an attractive destination, especially for caravan tours when Vietnamese people have made many transcontinental car tours but few international tourists have come to explore the country via this form of travel./.