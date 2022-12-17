Cardiovascular diseases on the rise in Vietnam
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are on the rise in Vietnam, especially among the young and people of working age, experts said at the workshop on “Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and Cholesterol management in Vietnam" held by the Vietnam Heart Association and Novartis Vietnam on December 15.
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), defined as coronary heart disease (CHD), cerebrovascular disease, or atherosclerotic peripheral artery disease, is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, according to experts.
Atherosclerosis affects the working population in Vietnam with 49% of patients with ASCVD in the age group from 15-64. Dyslipidemia (fatty blood) is one of the leading risks of cardiovascular diseases.
The growing burden of cardiovascular disease in Vietnam is an urgent issue that requires multilateral cooperation among the government, pharmaceutical companies, health facilities and the whole society to join hands in the control and management of the disease.
As a result, the government and policy makers need to take urgent action to address the alarming situation this disease poses to Vietnamese people. It includes implementing initiatives to raise public awareness of dyslipidemia, building screening programmes for early detection and timely treatment, improving access to advanced medicines with long-term efficacy as well as strengthening the capacity of the system to provide cardiovascular disease prevention and control services for people.
Experts agreed that the goal of strengthening control for risk factors, especially dyslipidemia, should be considered as part of the next National Action Plan, including promoting measures for prevention, early detection, and treatment management to limit the increase in the rate of pre-illness, being sick, disability and premature death due to cardiovascular disease in order to protect and improve people’s health and the socio-economic development of the country.
Huynh Van Minh, President of Vietnam Heart Association said that prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases was a comprehensive intervention process from educating people and patients to improving knowledge about the disease as well as how to prevent it, helping patients detect, diagnose early and set goals for individualised treatment for each patient with varying degrees of risk and with appropriate and adequate therapeutic interventions according to treatment guidelines.
“This process requires the involvement of health authorities in the development of clear goals, programmes and action guidelines, and the constant updating of the latest guidelines on cardiovascular disease management as well as ongoing clinical research results and innovative approaches. In particular, the treatment of dyslipidemia plays an important role in the treatment of the etiology of many cardiovascular diseases, so we believe that focusing on the management of dyslipidemia will ensure that the health care process of cardiovascular patients is always safe and effective,” said Minh.
According to statistics in the EvoHealth White Paper on ASCVD in Vietnam, in 2019, there were 2.4 million people with cardiovascular diseases, of which 65% were due to atherosclerosis. It is also the leading cause of death with a very high rate of ischemic heart disease and ischemic stroke.
Cardiovascular disease is a dangerous disease and the leading cause of death globally. In 2012, CVDs accounted for the largest proportion of all deaths in Vietnam, at 33%./.