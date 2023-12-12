Young Vietnamese entrepreneurs at the event share their experiences with participants (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – More than 300 Vietnamese students in the Czech Republic participated in a career orientation conference held in Prague on December 10.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Youth and Students Association and the networks of Vietnamese intellectuals and experts (NVIEC) in the host country.

Following the success of the first held in 2019, this year’s event focused on career orientation for teenagers, especially high school students.

Successful young Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the Czech Republic and the US at the event shared their experiences with participants. Participants discussed topics about professions and fields that interest them while parents listened to their children's thoughts and aspirations in order to accompany their children in next journeys.

Currently, there are nearly 100,000 Vietnamese people living in the Czech Republic. On July 3, 2013, the Czech Government decided to add Vietnamese-Czech people to its Council of Ethnic Minorities, thereby recognising Vietnamese-Czech people as an ethnic minority group in the country./.