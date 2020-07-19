Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Hoang Hong Giang has said the total volume of cargo handled at Vietnamese seaports surpassed 397.5 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year, up 6 percent year on year.



Of which, the volume of container goods handled at seaports reached over 11.8 million TEUs, marking a year-on-year rise of 8 percent.



In July alone, the figure was nearly 57.8 million tonnes, up 1 percent, including 1.68 million TEUs of container goods, up 2 percent from the same period last year.



Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, several seaports still posted two-digit growth in the first half of this year, such as Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Nam Dinh, Can Tho, Thanh Hoa, Thai Binh, ranging from 20 – 72 percent.



Others saw a significant growth in container goods such as My Tho up 354 percent; Thanh Hoa 115 percent; An Giang 85 percent and Da Nang, 11 percent./.