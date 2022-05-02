Cargo through seaports rises 3 percent in four months
Seaports in the country handled more than 236 million tonnes of cargo during the first four months of 2022, up 3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).
A view of Hai Phong Port in northern Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
The volume of container cargo going through seaports reached about 8 million TEUs during the period, up 2 percent year-on-year. The figure includes 2.8 million TEUs of imports which saw a significant increase of 8 percent compared to a year earlier.
The VMA noted that in April alone, the volume of cargo through seaports totalled 59 million tonnes, up 3 percent. Container cargo hit some 2 million TEUs, a hike of 2 percent from 2020.
Several coastal provinces experiencing major growth in cargo volumes comprise Quang Ninh (11 percent), Quang Nam (19 percent), Dong Nai (8 percent), and Thanh Hoa (6 percent)./.