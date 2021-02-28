Cargo throughput at sea ports posts positive growth in January
More than 62 million tonnes of goods were handled at Vietnam's sea ports in the first month of 2021, up 17 percent on year despite COVID-19.
Lach Huyen port in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 62 million tonnes of goods were handled at Vietnam's sea ports in the first month of 2021, up 17 percent on year despite COVID-19.
Of the total figure, container throughput exceeded 2.2 million TEU, an annual increase of 27 percent.
The Cai Mep – Thi Vai port in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province recorded the highest growth in cargo throughput, at 29 percent, followed by the Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City ports, at 26 and 27 percent, respectively.
According to a representative from the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, the volume of goods shipped by sea was affected by not only the pandemic, but also the shortage of ship space and empty containers, and a slowdown in the Vietnamese export market and the global supply chains./.
