Business An Giang boasts strengths in hi-tech agricultural development: Deputy PM The Mekong Delta province of An Giang boasts strengths in economic development, especially high tech agriculture, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said while attending a ground-breaking ceremony for a high tech dairy farm project of TH Group in Tri Ton district of the province on February 27.

Business Deputy PM asks Thai Binh to facilitate Lien Ha Thai IP development Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the northern province of Thai Binh and investors to create favourable conditions to draw projects to the Lien Ha Thai industrial park (GREEN iP-1).

Business Vietnam Rubber Group to raise natural rubber output under its own brand The Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) has announced that it will raise the volume of VRG-branded natural rubber to nearly 323,600 tonnes this year, making up 86 percent of its total exploited output.