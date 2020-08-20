Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 485.3 million tonnes of cargo were handled at Vietnam’s seaports in the first eight months of this year, including over 13.9 million TEUs of container cargo, up 6 percent and 8 percent annually, respectively.



Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Hoang Hong Giang said in August alone, nearly 57.3 million TEUs of cargo went through Vietnamese seaports, up 2 percent. Of which, the volume of container cargo surpassed 1.7 million TEUs, up 7 percent year-on-year.



The bulk of container goods handled by seaports is on the rise compared to July, Giang said.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, seaports in the central provinces of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai saw high increases in the volume of cargo, of up to 73-97 percent.



Seaports in Nam Dinh, Can Tho, Thanh Hoa and Thai Binh posted rises of between 20-32 percent.



In particular, the container throughput of seaports in My Tho soared by 276 percent, Thanh Hoa 96 percent, Quy Nhon 22 percent, Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City 15 percent./.