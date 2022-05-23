Cargo throughput via seaports sees modest growth
Cargo throughput across seaports nationwide hit 241 million tonnes in the first four months of 2022, rising 2 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
Containers at Tan Cang Cat Lai Terminal in HCM City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cargo throughput across seaports nationwide hit 241 million tonnes in the first four months of 2022, rising 2 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
The volume, excluding transited goods not unloaded at seaports, included 61.95 million tonnes of exports (up 2 percent), 67.49 million tonnes of imports (down 9 percent), and 110.99 million tonnes of domestic goods (up 10 percent).
Container throughput also increased 2 percent to over 8.3 million TEUs during the period.
The administration said 2 percent is the slowest growth in recent years though Vietnam has entered the post-pandemic new normal.
Seaports in many localities have recorded a sharp decline in volume, such as Binh Thuan down 28 percent from a year earlier, Can Tho 25 percent, and Kien Giang 12 percent.
Major ports also witnessed drops from 0.5 - 4 percent, including Hai Phong down 0.5 percent, Ho Chi Minh City 2.8 percent, and Vung Tau 4 percent.
The growth slowdown has been attributed to different factors, mainly that production, export and import activities by domestic enterprises have yet to fully recover.
Besides, China’s zero-COVID policy has also impacted firms doing business with Vietnam’s largest export and import market, according to the administration./.