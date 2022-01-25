Carp release on “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” – A cultural beauty of Vietnamese people

The Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival actually begins on the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 25 this year, with the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual. On this day, people cook or buy many delicacies to offer to the gods. It is also a tradition to release live carps in rivers and lakes as a sign of good deed to invite good luck.