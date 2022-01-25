Carp release on “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” – A cultural beauty of Vietnamese people
The Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival actually begins on the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 25 this year, with the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual. On this day, people cook or buy many delicacies to offer to the gods. It is also a tradition to release live carps in rivers and lakes as a sign of good deed to invite good luck.
Farmers in Thuy Tram commune, Phu Tho province harvest red carps for sale ahead of the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The fish is released into the tank for customers to choose and buy. (Photo: VNA)
The carp selected for purchase must be unscratched and have a healthy body with bright red color like the flag and no black spots. (Photo: VNA)
Carps are put on a tray to worship the Kitchen Gods, reflecting Vietnamese’s respect of family happiness. (Photo: VNA)
After the ritual, the carps will be released into rivers, ponds and lakes as a means of transport for the gods to heaven. (Photo: VNA)