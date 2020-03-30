Cases of COVID-19 rise to 194 as of March 30 morning
Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.
Many cases of COVID-19 related to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been confirmed over the last few days (Photo: VNA)
As a result, the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam had reached 194 as of 6am of March 30.
Case 189 is a 46-year-old woman who stayed at the same house with two other Truong Sinh employees who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The five other infected women were born in 1971, 1984, 1997, 1999 and 1978. However, detailed information on those cases is not yet available. The Ministry of Health said it will announce the details later.
Meanwhile, the ministry also corrected information about the 184th and 185th patients, who were confirmed on late March 29.
Accordingly, Case 184 is a 42-year-old woman who works for the Truong Sinh company. She stayed at the same house with two other colleagues previously found positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Case 185 is a 38-year-old man living in Hoai Duc district of Hanoi. He cared for his brother-in-law under treatment at the neurology department of Bach Mai Hospital on March 15-16 and March 18-19./.