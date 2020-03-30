Health Nine new patients recorded, COVID-19 cases in Vietnam number 188 The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has amounted to 188 with nine new patients confirmed as of 6pm on March 29, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Most of COVID-19 patients in stable condition Most of the 158 COVID-19 cases being treated in 20 health facilities nationwide are in stable condition, according to the sub-department of treating COVID-19 patients under the Ministry of Health.

Society Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital, considered the biggest and most complex hotbed of COVID-19 in Vietnam at present, after more than 10 cases linked with this large hospital have been recorded.

Health Five more COVID-19 cases brings total to 174 on late March 28 The Health Ministry said late March 28 that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by five during the day to 174 as of 18:00.