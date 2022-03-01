Business HCM City’s CPI edges up 0.86 percent in February Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February picked up 0.86 percent from the previous month and 1.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the municipal statistics office show.

Business Vietnam attracts nearly 5 billion USD of FDI in two months Foreign investors have poured nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam so far this year, equivalent to 91.5 percent of that in the same time last year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business New steering committee suggested to resolve issues for supporting industries The government should establish a national steering committee, headed by a deputy prime minister, to promptly resolve problems and challenges facing supporting industries, according to Nguyen Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI).