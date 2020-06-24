Cashew nut exports grow in first five months
Cashew nut exports experienced a decline in May but still increased during the first five months of 2020, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Workers process cashew nuts for export (Photo: VNA)
Last month, overseas shipments of cashew nuts fell 3.7 percent in volume and 9.7 percent in value from April to 42,821 tonnes and 263.14 million USD.
Meanwhile, the five-month figures rose 17.1 percent in volume and 1.4 percent in value year on year, with 182,799 tonnes shipped abroad.
The US was the biggest destination of Vietnamese cashew nuts during the period, accounting for almost 37 percent of total exports, followed by the EU with 25 percent.
Some European and US importers said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumption of processed cashew nuts has dropped at hotels and restaurants there.
However, the product sold well at supermarkets, and this is one the reasons why the volume of cashew nuts shipped to these markets surged between February and April, the general department noted./.