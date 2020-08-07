Business Tien Giang attractive to both domestic and foreign investors As a gateway linking the Mekong Delta, Ho Chi Minh City, and the southeastern region, Tien Giang province with its role as an important part of the southern key economic region is becoming increasingly attractive to domestic and foreign investors.

Business Reference exchange rate down despite gold price soaring The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Bamboo Airways leads in seven-month on-time performance Bamboo Airways led local airlines in punctuality in the last seven months, according to a recent report released by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business State Bank of Vietnam cuts some interest rates The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on August 6 announced its decision on cutting some policy rates with immediate effect, the second time this year following the adjustment on March 16.