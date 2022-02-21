Business Petrol prices continue to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PM attends Vietnam Business Forum's high-level session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level session of the annual Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) in Hanoi on February 21 under the theme “Restoring the economy & Developing supply chain in the new normal”.

Business Vietnam Business Forum: Businesses offer recommendations on reviving economy post-pandemic Various recommendations have been put forward at the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) 2022 to revive and sustainably develop the economy in the face of adverse impacts from the COVID-19.

Business Khanh Hoa busy preparing for int’l tourism restoration Tourism businesses and authorities in Khanh Hoa province are swiftly making infrastructure and personnel preparations to welcome international tourists back as Vietnam is set to completely reopen to foreign travellers from March 15.