Business Tra Vinh province seeks more foreign investment Completing mechanisms and management policies is among the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s efforts to lure more foreign investors and improve the quality of foreign direct investment in the locality.

Business Equitisation of SOEs still sees slow progress Only nine state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were given the green light from the government for their equitisation plans this year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Vietnam facilitates trade with Russian firms: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government always endorses and creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Russian enterprises to boost cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on December 11.