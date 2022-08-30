Hotline: (024) 39411349
Cat Ba island an attractive tourist spot

Cat Ba archipelago which is offshore of Cat Hai district in the northern port city of Hai Phong comprises 367 islets and boasts white sand beaches and deep clear waters. The site received UNESCO recognition as a world biosphere reserve in 2004. Its Lan Ha Bay was among the most beautiful bays of the world, housing hundreds of magnificent mountains and ancient caves.
  • Cat Ba’s coastline spans about 25km from Cai Vieng wharf to downtown of Cat Ba. It is one of the most stunning coastlines in the northern region. (Photo: VNA)

  • An aerial view of Lan Ha Bay, which was among the most beautiful bays of the world. The bay is home to hundreds of magnificent mountains and ancient caves. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Cat Ba archipelago comprises 367 islets. Of them, Cat Ba island town of Cat Hai district, is the largest one with an area of about 100 sq. m. (Photo: VNA)

  • Cat Ba is viewed as a ‘pearl’ of the Gulf of Tonkin, boasting a charming ecotourism and sports tourism network. It is a tourist destination favoured by those at home and abroad. (Photo: VNA)

