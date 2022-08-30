Cat Ba island an attractive tourist spot
Cat Ba’s coastline spans about 25km from Cai Vieng wharf to downtown of Cat Ba. It is one of the most stunning coastlines in the northern region. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of Lan Ha Bay, which was among the most beautiful bays of the world. The bay is home to hundreds of magnificent mountains and ancient caves. (Photo: VNA)
The Cat Ba archipelago comprises 367 islets. Of them, Cat Ba island town of Cat Hai district, is the largest one with an area of about 100 sq. m. (Photo: VNA)
Cat Ba is viewed as a ‘pearl’ of the Gulf of Tonkin, boasting a charming ecotourism and sports tourism network. It is a tourist destination favoured by those at home and abroad. (Photo: VNA)