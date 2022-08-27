Travel Hai Phong optimises technology to develop tourism The Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Tourism of the northern port city of Hai Phong held a workshop on August 26 to seek breakthroughs in local tourism amid the fourth industrial revolution.

Destinations Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda - A tourist site in Ha Nam Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda (whose ancient name is Dung pagoda), is around 70 kilometres from Hanoi. It leans against the mountain and its two sides are mountain ranges. According to Eastern feng shui, the location can be interpreted as having a dragon to the left, and white tiger to the right. The pagoda houses many sacred and historical artifacts.

Travel Quang Ninh: Cua Ong Temple Festival to return in larger scale this month The Cua Ong Temple Festival, which was recognised as national special intangible cultural heritage in 2016, is set to take place in Cam Pha city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, on August 27-30 or the four day of the 8th lunar month.