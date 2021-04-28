Business Top 10 prestigious firms in property, construction announced Vinhomes JSC and Nova JSC are among the top 10 prestigious firms in the real estate and construction sector this year.

Business Southeast Asia’s largest LPG underground storage facility to soon operate A 1.35 billion USD underground storage facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia with a huge storage capacity of 240,000 tonnes, is expected to soon become operational in the Mekong Delta province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Business Gov’t affirms FDI's important role in Vietnamese economy The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector continues to be an important economic driver, contributing to making Vietnam more prosperous, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said.