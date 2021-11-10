Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line begins commercial operation
The elevated line is more than 13km long and has 12 stations and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying over 960 passengers. (Photo: VNA)
The line, which runs from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, is the first urban railway put into operation in the country. (Photo: VNA)
The capital city is offering free travel for all passengers during the first 15 days after the line is put into operation. (Photo: VNA)
Passengers have to buy tickets and scan magnetic cards. (Photo: VNA)
Passengers receive positive support while on train (Photo: VNA)
The price of the tickets for the metro is 7,000 VND (0.31 USD) at the lowest for a trip and 30,000 VND for a day pass. A monthly pass for a passenger is priced at 200,000 VND. (Photo: VNA)
55 bus routes along the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line have been set up (Photo: VNA)
Passengers declare their health status through QR codes (Photo: VNA)