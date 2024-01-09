Videos Parliaments of Vietnam, Bulgaria strengthen cooperation Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov, is in Vietnam for an official visit. On January 8, Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Bulgarian counterpart.

Videos Ao Dai showcase features designers’ hometowns 18 renowned Vietnamese ao dai designers introduced designs featuring their own hometowns at a showcase held recently in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

Videos HCM City lures over 1 billion USD to industrial parks Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 1 billion USD, both new and adjusted capital, to its industrial parks so far this year, surpassing its plan by 83.57%.

Videos Vietnam - World’s leading heritage destination Not just captivating tourists with the natural beauty of its mountains, forests, and islands, Vietnam’s rich heritage also appeals to many visitors. Cultural heritage tourism has been identified as one of the leading offerings contributing to Vietnam’s tourism brand.